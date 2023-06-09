Teachers’ recruitment scam; Abhishek Banerjee says, Will appear for ED questioning after July 9

Abhishek Banerjee, a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), declared that following the conclusion of the panchayat elections, he will go before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in relation to the teachers’ recruitment scam. Elections for the panchayat will take place on July 8.

The central investigation agency has requested that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, appear on June 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the CGO complex in Kolkata.

Abhishek Banerjee stated that he was unable to come before the ED at this time in order to be questioned because he did not want to ‘waste time’ given that he was preoccupied with panchayat election campaigning. When the panchayat elections are over on July 9, he stated that he would show up in front of the federal investigation agency.

‘I won’t appear before the ED on June 13. I don’t have time to waste before the crucial panchayat polls. The panchayat election will get over on July 9 and I will appear anytime after that,’ he said. The TMC MP claimed that the ED summons was a ‘deliberate ploy’ by the BJP to prevent him from participating in the panchayat election campaign.

‘This is a deliberate ploy to keep me away from the campaign because BJP knows well they cannot fight us politically,’ he said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Abhishek Banerjee over the teachers’ recruitment scam for more than eight hours last month. He was questioned after the Calcutta High Court granted permission for the case’s central agencies to question him.

Abhishek Banerjee had asserted that if he joined the BJP, he would emerge ‘crystal clean.’ ‘For the past many years, you have been investigating the Saradha, Narada and TET scams. What is the net output? Zero. The ones who are doing this should resign. If I join the BJP, I will be crystal clean. But I won’t bow my head and will live like a Royal Bengal tiger,’ he had asserted.