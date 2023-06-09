The European Union reaches a deal on a revision of rules to share hosting of asylum seekers more equitably

On June 8, the European Union (EU) reached an agreement on revising rules for the equitable sharing of hosting asylum seekers. The deal was achieved after a challenging day of negotiations among EU interior ministers in Luxembourg, with Sweden, the current holder of the rotating presidency, making the announcement.

To be approved, the deal required the support of a majority of countries representing at least 65% of the bloc’s population. The agreement comes after years of contentious debates on asylum policy within the EU.

Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, praised the agreement as a “hugely significant step” for the EU on migration. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser referred to the decisions made as historic, acknowledging the challenges faced by all participants.

The proposal presented at the meeting called for mandatory assistance between EU countries, providing two options for implementation. The priority is for EU countries to share the responsibility of hosting asylum seekers who predominantly arrive in countries located on the outer rim of the bloc, such as Italy and Greece.

According to the agreement, countries refusing to host refugees would be required to pay 20,000 euros (USD 21,000) per person, with the funds managed by Brussels.

Poland and Hungary voted against the proposals, while Bulgaria, Malta, Lithuania, and Slovakia abstained from voting. The preliminary agreement sets the stage for negotiations with the European Parliament, aiming to finalize legislation that could be adopted before the European elections in June of the following year.

Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, stated that lawmakers were ready to commence negotiations immediately in order to reach a final agreement.

The issue of asylum seekers has gained prominence due to an increase in their numbers following a lull caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Commission presented its proposal for a new pact in 2020, based on a quota system, but it faced objections from countries like Hungary and Poland.

In response, Sweden presented two compromise texts: one suggesting the hosting-or-cash approach for all member states, and the other focusing on asylum procedures at the EU’s external borders. The second text aims to establish a fast-track mechanism at the borders for arrivals from countries deemed safe, facilitating their return.

The Swedish presidency tweeted that these texts represent the main pillars of the EU asylum system reform and are crucial for achieving a balance between responsibility and solidarity.