Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam reacts to fake news, files complaint

Chennai: Thiruvavaduthurai Adeenam has registered a complaint against a fake news that is circulating on the social media. . A webcard published in the name of a popular private television channel claimed that the Abbot of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam said that Balsore Train accident was occurred as the scepter has been handed over to the wrong people. The card claims that Abbot of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam said that this may be a message from God that the scepter has been handed over to the wrong people.

Also Read: Cutting vegetables on chopping board can cause diabetes, food poisoning

Adeenam General Manager Rajendran filed a complaint in person to Mayiladuthurai District Police Superintendent. In the complaint said that this false news is being spread to bring disrepute to Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam. This false news has been published to cause religious conflict, and action should be taken against the anti-social elements who are spreading false news. Superintendent of Police has an investigationto find out the culprits. Additional Superintendent of Police is conducting an investigation.