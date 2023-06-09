Xiaomi launches Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition model: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi launched its ‘Civi 3 Disney 100th Anniversary Edition model’ in China. The handset comes in custom packaging, accessories, and a Mickey Mouse design. The user interface has been customised to integrate a Disney theme.

The 12GB + 512GB storage variant of the Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,500). The back panel of the model has an image of Mickey Mouse pointing to the phone’s circular camera module alongside a ‘Disney 100’ logo.

Also Read: BMW launches BMW M2 in India: Price, features

The phone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, a peak brightness of 1500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC paired with Mali-G610 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition runs onAndroid 13 with customised Disney-themed MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

The device has a triple rear camera unit- a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. It also has dual selfie camera units at the front – a 32-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a secondary 32-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Edition is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The smartphone also supports 5G, 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS connectivity.