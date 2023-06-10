Satheesan Mocks Kerala CM, Says “Tell Vijayan I’m Terrified” over Vigilance Probe

Kerala’s Opposition Leader V D Satheesan responded to the Left government’s decision to conduct a Vigilance inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in the ‘Punarjani’ flood relief project. Addressing the media, Satheesan sarcastically remarked, “When Pinarayi Vijayan calls from the US, you should tell him the opposition leader was terrified to hear the news about the Vigilance probe.” He welcomed the investigation, having previously challenged the government to initiate it. Satheesan highlighted the sequence of events, including the dismissal of previous complaints against him and the suspicious timing of the probe amid the controversy surrounding the chief minister’s unauthorized fundraising for the Loka Kerala Sabha event. The probe pertains to foreign funds received for the Punarjani project, allegedly violating the FCRA. Satheesan emphasized his role in identifying donors and beneficiaries but denied receiving any funds personally. He expressed hope that the Vigilance report would acknowledge the project’s success. Satheesan also commented on internal party issues, urging self-introspection among Congress leaders involved in complaints against him and highlighting the democratic restructuring efforts undertaken to revive the party.