Wrestlers demand resolution before Asian Games participation, warns Sakshi Malik.

Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik expressed her firm stance on Saturday, stating that wrestlers will not participate in the Asian Games unless the ongoing issues concerning the wrestlers’ protest are effectively addressed. Speaking in Sonipat, Haryana, Sakshi emphasized the mental strain they endure each day, stating, “We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved.”

One of the key demands put forth by the grapplers is the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). As trials for the Games are scheduled to occur this month, it becomes imperative for all wrestlers, including those involved in the protest, to compete and secure their spots in the Indian squad for the Asian Games. The event is set to take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Recently, Sakshi, along with Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers, met with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, revealing that the government has requested until June 15 for the completion of the police investigation. Despite this, the wrestlers had expressed their intention to participate in the Asian Games selection trials, which are slated for later this month.

Acknowledging the importance of finalizing the squads well in advance, the Sports Minister stated that all national federations are working towards meeting the July 15 deadline set by the Olympic Council of Asia.