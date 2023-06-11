2023 Hero Passion Plus launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer,Hero MotoCorp Limited launched its Hero Passion Plus in the markets. The bike was discontinued three years ago due to the BS6 Norms. The bike is re-introduced at a price tag of Rs 76,065 (ex-showroom, Delhi). 2023 Hero Passion Plus is the most expensive bike in the 100 cc category offered by the brand.

The bike is powered by a long-standing air-cooled, 97.2cc, single-cylinder ‘Sloper’ mill. The engine will generate a 8hp and 8.05Nm of torque. The new bike is equipped with the company’s proprietary i3s start/stop tech.

Also Read: Apple unveils first-ever mixed-reality headset

At 115 kgs, the new Hero Passion Plus is also the heaviest bike in the segment from Hero. The bike rides on cast alloy wheels using tubeless tyres sized 80/100-18 at both ends. The braking duties are handled by 130mm drum brakes at both ends. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers.