A white tigress given birth to three cubs at Maitri Bagh Zoo

Officials announced on Sunday that a white tigress gave birth to three cubs at the Maitri Bagh Zoo in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. The birth of these cubs, which was announced on Saturday, brings the total number of white tigers in the zoo in Bhilai city, around 35 kilometres from Raipur, to nine, they added. On April 28, Raksha, a white tigress, gave birth to three cubs. Sultan, the white tiger, is the cubs’ father. According to veterinary standards, the cubs are housed in a dark chamber with their mother to monitor breastfeeding and other health factors, stated zoo in charge NK Jain. Following the completion of the four-month care period, the cubs will be made available for public viewing.

Roma, a white tigress, gave birth to a cub named ‘Singham’ in September of last year. It was also fathered by white tiger Sultan, according to Jain. “The zoo currently has nine white tigers, including the newly born cubs. “For the first time, a pair of white tigers Tarun and Tapsi were transferred to Maitri Bagh from the Nandan Kanan zoo in neighbouring Odisha in 1997,” he stated. Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), a flagship operation of the country’s largest steel manufacturer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), maintains Maitri Bagh.