Angry store owner chains electrician in Dhanbad for upset over not getting power connection

An electrician named Om Prakash was chained up by Adarsh Gupta, a shop owner in the Dhanbad region of Jharkhand, who claimed to have paid Rs 15,000 for a power connection he never received.

The shop owner asserted that he had given the electrician the money six months prior in order to have a commercial power connection installed in his storefront at the Hirapur Hatia market.

The shop owner complained that the electrician broke his promise to provide a connection. Om Prakash was imprisoned by Adarsh for over two hours until the Dhanbad Police arrived and rescued him.

They were both took to the local police station, where Om Prakash admitted to robbing Adarsh of the money. By Tuesday, June 13, Adarsh’s store will have a commercial electricity connection, he promised the police.