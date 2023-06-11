Army Jawan’s wife says, ’40 men attacked me, stole my mangalsutra’

In the Thiruvannamalai region of Tamil Nadu, the wife of an Army soldier said that she was ‘stripped half-naked and brutally beaten’ by a gang of people. She claimed that she was kicked in the breast and the underbelly by about 40 guys. This is in contrary to the jawan’s claim that she was beaten up by 120 guys, which was made in a video.

The Army jawan’s wife, Keerthi (28), claimed in an exclusive interview with India Today that on June 10, over 40 men visited her business and ordered her to leave. She claimed that as she attempted to enter the store, they tried to drag her out. ‘They assaulted me after pulling me out. Keerthi stated, I was kicked in the chest and the underbelly. The attackers also stole my phone and mangalsutra.’

Keerthi was injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital.

Havildar Prabhakaran, an Army soldier currently stationed in Kashmir, shared a video on Facebook in which he claimed that 120 men had beaten up his wife and even thrown stuff from the shop. My family has been attacked and threatened with knives by them. In the video, he claims, “My wife was stripped down to her pants and beaten severely.