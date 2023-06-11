CM: Digital portal for expat data collection in final phase, says Loka Kerala Sabha.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed the state government’s emphasis on the Loka Kerala Sabha’s New York Regional Conference during his address at the general assembly. He highlighted the implementation of suggestions from previous conclaves, such as the Pravasi Mithram portal for expatriates to raise complaints and an employment exchange for returning expats.

The development of a digital portal for non-resident data collection is in its final stages, along with a comprehensive insurance system. The Loka Kerala Sabha serves as an official platform for global Keralites and the Kerala Government to communicate and collaborate. The chief minister also mentioned the submission of 11 issues to the Central government. Various schemes and projects, including NDPREM and the Pravasi Bhadratha scheme, have been implemented to support returning expatriates.

The Norka Institute of Foreign Languages and Norka Business Facilitation Centre provide language training and support for expats launching businesses. CM Pinarayi Vijayan refuted allegations of nepotism and controversy surrounding the conference. Around 250 delegates from different countries are expected to attend the event, along with speakers like Speaker A N Shamseer, Dr Babu Stephen, and Dr M Anirudhan.