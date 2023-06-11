Columbia plane crash: Survivors stable; youngest sibling’s jungle ‘first birthday’

Four Indigenous children, who survived a deadly plane crash in Colombia’s jungle, have been found in an “acceptable” state of health after over five weeks of being missing. The military, Indigenous communities, and others collaborated in the extensive search efforts. Following their rescue, the children were initially treated by military medics and then transported to a military hospital in Bogota. President Gustavo Petro and officials visited them, highlighting the unity displayed in their rescue.

Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez confirmed the children are out of danger but unable to eat, receiving hydration and stabilization. The children’s great-uncle expressed gratitude, remarking on their unexpected well-being. The eldest sister was commended for her bravery, and despite some insect bites and minor injuries, their lives are no longer at risk.

The whereabouts of military dog Wilson, involved in the operation, are currently unknown. It remains uncertain if the children have been reunited with their father, who participated in the search. The tragic crash claimed the lives of three adults, including the children’s mother.