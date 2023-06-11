Cyclone intensifies into extremely severe storm

At 5.30 a.m. Sunday, the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy became an extremely severe cyclonic storm. However, it may not reach Gujarat as predicted, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official on Saturday. In the following five days, the cyclone is expected to deliver thunderstorms and severe winds to Gujarat.

In Thane, Mumbai, and Palghar, the IMD has issued a warning. It has also requested that fishermen in coastal areas be on high alert from June 11 to June 14. On Saturday, high waves were seen at Tithal Beach in Gujarat’s Valsad, a coastal city on the Arabian Sea. As a precaution, Tithal Beach has been restricted to tourists until June 14. According to Gujarat Information Department authorities, the Indian Coast Guard Region-North West has begun outreach to encourage the fishing community, mariners, and stakeholders of Gujarat, Daman, and Diu to take essential precautions and safety measures.