 Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the central part of Assam

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude struck the central region of Assam on Sunday morning, according to an official bulletin. It stated that there was no immediate news of any loss of life, injury, or property damage.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the newest quake occurred at 11:35 a.m., with the epicentre near Sonitpur district on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River. The quake was five kilometres deep, according to the report. The epicentre of the earthquake is around 150 kilometres northeast of Guwahati, near Tezpur town in north central Assam. People in the surrounding districts of Darrang, Lakhimpur, and Udalguri, as well as Morigaon, Nagaon, and West Karbi Anglong on the Brahmaputra’s southern bank, felt the tremor. The northeastern states are in a high seismic zone, and earthquakes occur often.