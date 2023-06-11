Inconvenient weather causes IndiGo Airlines flight to veer into Pakistan: Report

According to a Sunday media report, an IndiGo Airlines flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad veered into Pakistan near Lahore due to severe weather and flew up to Gujranwala before safely returning to Indian airspace.

Flight radar shows that the Indian aircraft, which had a ground speed of 454 knots, arrived north of Lahore on Saturday at around 7:30 pm and left for India at 8:01 pm, according to the Dawn newspaper. The airline did not respond right away.

It was ‘internationally allowed’ to fly in poor weather circumstances, according to a senior CAA officer, therefore it wasn’t unusual, the article stated.

Due to persistent rain in Pakistan, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight entered Indian airspace in May and remained there for about ten minutes.

On May 4, the PK248 flight, which was departing from Muscat, attempted to touch down at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. However, landing the Boeing 777 was challenging due to the severe downpour.

Due to low visibility at airports, many flights were diverted and delayed in Pakistan.

The CAA official stated that because to the 5,000-meter visibility at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, the weather warning for Lahore had been extended until 11:30 pm on Saturday.

Due to low visibility, a number of flights bound for Lahore were diverted to Islamabad.

Parts of Pakistan were hit by rain, high winds, and thunder on Saturday night. According to a report by The Express Tribune daily, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province’s three adjacent districts, where roughly 29 people were murdered, were the hardest affected.