IndiGo starts codeshare flights to US from June 15

Mumbai: The largest airline company in India, IndiGo will launch codeshare flights to four cities in the United States via Istanbul. The flight services will begin from June 15. The flights will be operated in partnership with Turkish Airlines. It will connect the cities of New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington.

‘We are thrilled to expand our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, for the first time across the Atlantic to the United States of America. New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington are renowned for their cultural significance, iconic landmarks, and vibrant lifestyles,’ IndiGo’s Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said.

The codeshare agreement allows two or more aviation companies to use and market the same flight under their respective brands. IndiGo already provides codeshare connections to 33 destinations in Europe, including Scotland, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Portugal..

Earlier in last week, the air carrier announced that it will start direct flights to six new destinations in Africa and Central Asia. The air carrier will connect Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai in late July or early August. It will also operate direct flights from New Delhi to Tbilisi, Georgia and Baku in Azerbaijan from August. The airline will also launch direct flights to Tashkent in Uzbekistan and Almaty in Kazakhstan from New Delhi in September. IndiGo will also be resuming daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August.