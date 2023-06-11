KC Joseph: Divakaran’s allegations on solar scam probe panel cannot be easily disregarded.

Veteran Congress leader and former Irikkur legislator, K.C. Joseph, expresses disappointment with his party colleagues for not fully supporting former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy amidst recent comments made by CPI leader C. Divakaran and former Director General of Police A. Hemachandran regarding the Justice G. Sivarajan Commission’s investigation into the solar scam.

In strong words, Joseph emphasizes the gravity of the revelations made by Divakaran, stating, “The attempts to downplay the revelations made by the CPI leader C. Divakaran about the conspiracy and corruption behind the move to incriminate the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the Solar Commission report should be viewed extremely seriously. Efforts to play them down were unacceptable.” Joseph, a prominent figure in the ‘A’ faction of the party, demands a thorough investigation into any potential conspiracy to implicate Oommen Chandy’s office in the solar scam.

Furthermore, Joseph highlights the public’s perception that the Congress party has not effectively capitalized on opportunities to expose the questionable activities of the CPM and counter the tarnishing of Oommen Chandy’s reputable image of integrity and moral conduct in public life.

Divakaran, in his autobiography, alleges a political agreement was made to prematurely conclude the solar scam protest in 2013. Meanwhile, Hemachandran claims that Justice Sivarajan had accepted a bribe of Rs 5 crore and prepared a biased report against the Oommen Chandy government. These allegations further underscore the need for a comprehensive examination of the commission’s actions.

In conclusion, Joseph’s concerns regarding Divakaran’s claims against the solar scam probe panel cannot be dismissed lightly. He calls for a rigorous investigation and highlights the public sentiment that the Congress party must actively address these issues and safeguard the reputation of Oommen Chandy.