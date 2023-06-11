Manipur: State government extended ban on internet services for five more days

Following militant attacks and arson, the state authorities extended the ban on internet services for another five days on Saturday. The home department’s ruling stated that the internet block would be in effect until 3 p.m. on June 15. Previously, the prohibition had been extended until Saturday. Meanwhile, curfews have been reduced in several districts, particularly Imphal East and Imphal West. From 5 a.m. until 8 p.m., the limitations were loosened. An earlier directive said that the curfew will be lifted from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the most recent attack, three persons were killed in an Imphal village on Friday when terrorists dressed as security agents summoned them out of their homes and fired at them.

On Friday, at least two persons were hurt in a shooting incident. The insurgents, according to officials, belonged to the Meitei community and approached residents under the guise of a combing operation. The incident occurred in Khoken village, which is located on the border of Kangpoki and Imphal West districts. Security troops on routine patrol in the village intervened after hearing gunfire. However, the militants had already fled the place. Amid the tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday to discuss the current situation.