Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu elected 25 NDA lawmakers as show of appreciation to PM Modi for bringing Sengol to House

Amit Shah, a BJP leader and the union home minister, urged voters in Tamil Nadu to send 25 NDA MPs to Parliament as a show of appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting the iconic Sengol in the new Parliament building during his first public rally there ahead of the 2024 general election.

At the open meeting on Sunday, AC Shanmugam, the founder of the New Justice Party, gave a silver sengol to Amit Shah.

PM Modi installed the ancient Sengol, which stood for the 1947 handover of power from the British to the Indians, in the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28.

‘Narendra Modi installed the Sengol, which is emblematic of the Chola empire. As a mark of gratitude, people of Tamil Nadu should elect 25 NDA MPs,’ Amit Shah said.

39 Lok Sabha members are up for election in Tamil Nadu.

Amit Shah predicted that the NDA would win over 300 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections, and he expressed his excitement over the outcome. Additionally, he claimed that if the NDA won more than 25 seats, Tamil Nadu will be represented by more ministers.

The greatness of Tamil language, culture, history, saints, and scholars, according to Shah, was something PM Modi made a point of highlighting in the nations he visited.

Shah also attacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. ‘Stalin asked me on a public platform what the Modi government has done for Tamil Nadu in the last nine years. I have come here to answer his question,” Shah said, adding, “The UPA government gave Tamil Nadu Rs 95,000 crore in 10 years, while the Modi government has given Rs 2,47,000 crore to Tamil Nadu in nine years.’

The central home minister referred to the Congress and DMK governments as ‘2G, 3G, and 4G parties’ and accused them of corruption and nepotism.

Amit Shah cited the Maran family as being 2G, having engaged in corrupt politics for two generations, the Karunanidhi family as being 3G, having engaged in corrupt politics for three generations, and the Gandhi family as being 4G, having engaged in corrupt politics for four generations.

Modi had pleasure in Tamil Nadu, according to Amit Shah, who also promoted Tamil literature, saints, scholars, and culture not just in India but internationally.

Amit Shah travelled for Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to hold another rally following the one in Vellore.