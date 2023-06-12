Djokovic’s French Open win secures historic 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic secures record 23rd Grand Slam title with dominant French Open win over Casper Ruud. The Serbian, who now holds the most Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis, expressed his gratitude for the achievement, saying, “I’m beyond fortunate in my life to win it 23 times, it’s an incredible feeling.”

Djokovic’s victory also marked his third Roland Garros triumph and his 21st consecutive Grand Slam tournament win, making him the only player to capture each major at least three times. Rafa Nadal congratulated Djokovic, acknowledging his incredible achievement and the significance of his 23rd title.

The final showcased Djokovic’s resilience as he overcame a shaky start and ultimately dominated the match, sealing the win with an impressive display of vintage form.