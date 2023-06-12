Foreign investors invest Rs 9,788 crore in Indian markets

Mumbai: Foreign investors remained net buyers of Indian equities. They invested around Rs 9,788 crore in Indian markets in the first two weeks of June.

Apart from equities, they also invested Rs 592 crore in the debt market during the same period. Thus the total investment by FPIs crossed Rs 10,380 crore .

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Team India’s full fixture as per draft schedule released

This came following a 9-month high investment of Rs 43,838 crore in equities in May. FPIs invested Rs 11,631 crore in April, and Rs 7,936 crore in March. So far in 2023, foreign investors have put in Rs 39,000 crore in Indian equities and Rs 8,100 crore in debt markets.