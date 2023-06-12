Know how to change PAN Card address using Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The first 5 characters are always alphabets, followed by 4 numerals and another alphabet. Along with the Aadhaar Card, the PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. The laminated plastic card issued by the Income Tax Department (I-T department) is popularly known as PAN card and is a very important financial document.

Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

One can change the residential address on their PAN card in case of it being misspelled or if they have recently moved to a new address.

Follow the step-by-step guide to change your PAN card address using Aadhaar details:

Visit the UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology and Service Ltd) portal.

Click on change/correction in PAN card, Apply for change/correction in PAN Card details and hit next.

On next page, enter your PAN Number and check Aadhaar Base e-KYC Address Update to use the details fetched from UIDAI database for updating PAN address.

Enter all the required details such as Aadhaar number, email ID, mobile number, etc and hit submit.y

A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and email address.

Enter the OTP and hit submit.

If the address update is successful, you will receive an email and SMS on your registered mail ID and phone number.