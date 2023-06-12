Night care routine for healthy lips

A night care routine for lips is important to keep them soft and moisturized. Here are some tips you can follow for a night care routine for lips:

1. Gently exfoliate your lips with a soft-bristled toothbrush or a lip scrub to remove any dead skin cells.

2. Apply a lip balm or lip mask that contains nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, or vitamin E.

3. Avoid using lip products that contain harsh ingredients such as menthol, camphor, or alcohol as they can dry out your lips.

4. Before going to bed, apply a thick layer of lip balm or lip mask to your lips.

5. Sleep with a humidifier in your room to keep the air moist and prevent your lips from drying out.

Remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your lips hydrated.