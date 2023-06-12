Nitin Agarwal appointed as the new director general of BSF

Nitin Agarwal, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre, was named the next director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday night, more than five months after the position became vacant. Agarwal is currently serving as the Additional DG of Operations at the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi. According to an order issued late last night by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Agarwal has been appointed as the BSF DG “from the date of joining the post and up to 31.07.2026, his date of superannuation, or till further orders, whichever is earlier.”

After Pankaj Kumar Singh departed on December 31, 2022, the office of BSF head has been vacant for more than five months. Since then, CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen has assumed additional responsibility for the BSF. Agarwal’s appointment occurred on the same day that the BSF began its bi-annual four-day border discussions in Delhi with its Bangladeshi counterpart, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The BSF delegation for these negotiations is led by Thaosen. BGB DG Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan leads the Bangladesh delegation. After these talks conclude on June 14, the new DG is scheduled to take over the BSF.