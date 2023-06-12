Rain falls in several parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra

Rain fell in several regions of Mumbai and Maharashtra on Sunday night, according to an IMD official. Strong winds were also reported in Mumbai and coastal areas of the state as the strength of Cyclone Biparjoy intensified, delivering rain to the western regions of the state.

Due to dust particles, strong winds also had an impact on air quality and visibility. A civic official claimed that gusting winds caused some trees to fall in sections of Mumbai.

Huge waves took tourists off guard in Ganpatipule, in the coastal Ratnagiri district. The strong current of the waves drove tourists away from the beach. The incident did not result in any significant injuries.