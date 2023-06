Mumbai: As many as six people drowned at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach in which the public rescued two and four people are still missing, officials said.

‘The incident took place on Monday and was reported at 5:28 pm in which 6 people drowned in the sea at Juhu Beach. Out of 6 people, public members rescued 2 and 4 people are still missing’, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The search operation is underway, officials said. Further details are awaited.