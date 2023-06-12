Tovino Thomas transforms into David Padikkal, redefining attitude in ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ poster

Actor Tovino Thomas, known for his recent success in Jude Anthany Joseph’s film ‘2018,’ has unveiled the captivating poster of his upcoming movie ‘Nadikar Thilakam.’ In the poster, Tovino dons a stylish and charismatic look, exuding a remarkable attitude as he gazes into the camera.

The film revolves around Tovino’s character, David Padikkal, a fictional superstar, showcasing his professional journey. Accompanied by the tagline ‘Shine on You Crazy Diamond,’ the movie promises an intriguing storyline.

Directed by Lal Jr, ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Veena Nandakumar, Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, and more. Tovino’s fans are eagerly anticipating his portrayal in this fresh avatar.

Having a prolific year in Mollywood, Tovino Thomas continues to impress audiences with his diverse choice of films, such as ‘Minnal Murali’ and ‘Thallumaala.’ Additionally, he will be seen playing three different characters in the upcoming movie ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam.’

Scheduled for release in 2024, ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ is a highly anticipated big-budget production that promises to captivate moviegoers in theaters.