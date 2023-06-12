Wrestling Federation of India elections set for July 4 as IOA makes preparations

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has appointed Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer to conduct the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections on July 4. Previously, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had stated that the elections would be held by June 30, but the deadline was challenging due to the required 21-day notice for the Special General Meeting (SGM) of the WFI.

The government has assured wrestlers that no family members or associates of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be allowed to contest the elections. IOA CEO Kalyan Chaubey sent a letter to Justice Mittal Kumar, requesting his acceptance of the role and confirming the election schedule for July 4. However, the final decision on the date rests with Justice Mittal Kumar.

The WFI elections will involve 50 votes from 25 affiliated units, with each state unit nominating two representatives who must be members of their respective executive bodies. The eligibility of candidates associated with Brij Bhushan remains to be seen.