Corrupt GST Officer Arrested by Vigilance, Led by ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ Star Sibi Thomas

Under the leadership of renowned actor Sibi Thomas, known for his roles in movies like ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ and ‘Nna Than Case Kodu,’ a vigilance team successfully apprehended a central GST officer who had demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh. The accused, Parwinder Singh, a Superintendent of the Central Tax and Excise Kalpetta Range, was arrested following a complaint filed by a contractor. The arrest took place after Singh accepted a bribe of one lakh rupees from the complainant.

Speaking about the case, Sibi Thomas, who serves as the Wayanad Vigilance DySP, shared, “The plaintiff approached the station and lodged a written complaint, prompting us to register a case. The GST officer demanded 3 lakhs, but the complainant negotiated it down to 1 lakh, which he managed to produce. The complainant claimed to have conducted work worth Rs 1.5 crores last year, but the GST officer stated it amounted to Rs 2 crores. Parwinder Singh informed the complainant that he had pending tax dues of nine lakhs, which could be waived if he paid Rs 3 lakhs. The complainant had already paid a tax of Rs 12 lakhs earlier.”

Following the arrest, the accused will be presented before the Thalassery Vigilance Court after the preparation of the remand report. Sibi Thomas, the son of A.M. Thomas and Leela Thomas, hails from Vellarikundu in Kasaragod. Despite having an opportunity to study photography at FTII, he pursued a career as a police officer, serving as a CI at Kochi Palarivattom, Kannur Chokli, and Kasaragod Adur stations. Married to Jolly Elizabeth, Sibi Thomas has three children.