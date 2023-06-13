Job-oriented curriculum in universities to build a better future for students

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan advocated for job-oriented curricula in universities on Monday in order to provide students with a better future.At Raj Bhavan, Radhakrishnan was reviewing the academic and administrative activity of universities with vice-chancellors and registrars from various universities around the state. Universities will have to work on how students get jobs after they finish their studies. Varsities should have a detailed work plan. We must recognise the urgency of the situation.

Universities should collaborate on vision, mission, and goals. Only awarding degrees would be ineffective. They will have to ponder in order to provide a brighter future for the students, he stated. In addition, the governor stated that the best performing and improving universities would be recognised.