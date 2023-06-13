Security in the digital economy is a global concern says Union Minister

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated on Monday that security in the digital economy is a global concern that requires a collaborative approach to address. He was speaking to G20 delegates at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) conference, which was held in conjunction with the third Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting in Maharashtra.

“The security of the digital economy is neither a domestic issue nor a domain where selective cooperation suffices,” said the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. He emphasized that a shared understanding is required to strengthen the domestic, legal, technical, and commercial components of digital economy security. “Our strategy is motivated by the need to foster multi-stakeholder collaboration among governments, businesses, and international organizations.” Other crucial stakeholders to consider include residents and consumers, who play a vital role in implementing best practices on a daily basis, according to the minister.

According to Chandrasekhar, it is critical that governments invest in reassessing and revising their plans for digital skilling, upskilling, and reskilling in order to meet the changing demands of the industry. “I am convinced that the G20 should actively discuss these issues and strive for outcomes that benefit the global workforce,” he said.