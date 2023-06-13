‘Shakti’ scheme on Monday cost the state exchequer Rs 8.84 crore

According to the transport department, the free ride in non-luxury state-run buses for women across Karnataka under the ‘Shakti’ initiative on Monday cost the state exchequer Rs 8.84 crore.

The department spent Rs 1.40 crore on the first day of the scheme’s inauguration on Sunday. The total expenditure under the scheme – a crucial pre-election promise of the Congress – was Rs 10.24 crore in just two days.

According to department data, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation spent Rs 3.58 crore on Monday, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation spent Rs 1.75 crore, North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation spent Rs 2.11 crore, and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation spent Rs 1.40 crore.

If the Monday number is used, the annual spending on this scheme might range between Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,400 crore, a transport officer told PTI.