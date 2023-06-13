South Korea celebrates BTS turning 10!

BTS, the K-pop megastars, have reached their 10th anniversary, and South Korea is making sure to celebrate this momentous occasion. Fans, known as the ARMY, gathered at popular spots in Seoul on Monday to commemorate the milestone. In addition, South Korea has introduced a special series of commemorative stamps as a tribute to the seven-member band.

The ARMY congregated outside the offices of BTS’s agency, Hybe, taking selfies and recording TikTok videos in front of murals of the stars that were specifically created for this event. Korea Post also revealed a special edition stamp series in honor of BTS, which sold out almost instantly online and will be available for sale at post offices on Tuesday, the official anniversary of the group’s debut.

An official from Korea Post expressed surprise at the stamps’ rapid sell-out, stating, “Obviously BTS are global superstars, but we didn’t expect the stamps to be sold out on the day of the online release.”

BTS, consisting of seven members, made their debut on June 13, 2013, and quickly became a household name worldwide. They became the first South Korean act to dominate both the US and UK charts for several weeks. Their songs have garnered billions of views, and they have successfully cultivated a global fandom with their music.

Kim Mi-hwa, the stamp designer at Korea Post, mentioned that many ARMY fans had requested the release of BTS stamps, and they were delighted to issue stamps for these global artists in celebration of their 10th anniversary.

Last year, the band announced a break to pursue individual careers, and two members have since started their mandatory military service in South Korea. However, BTS released a new digital single last week, titled “Take Two,” to commemorate their anniversary. The single represents a nod to the band’s second chapter as musicians after a decade of success.

Fans from around the world traveled to South Korea to join in the anniversary celebrations, with the Seoul city government organizing a special program for the visitors. One fan, Anne Micic, from Australia, expressed her excitement, saying, “It’s thrilling to be here. It’s thrilling to be surrounded by other ARMY. I think that’s the other thing, that as an ARMY when you meet other ARMY, it’s almost like you have another family, which is really awesome.”