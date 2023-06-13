Sweden agrees to the extradition of a man convicted of drug trafficking

On Monday, Sweden agreed to extradite a 35-year-old Turkish citizen who was convicted of drug trafficking and claimed to support the pro-Kurdish PKK. This decision comes ahead of a meeting between Turkish and Swedish officials to discuss Sweden’s stalled NATO bid. Earlier this month, Sweden had agreed to allow temporary NATO bases on its soil as a step towards joining the military alliance.

The Swedish Justice Ministry confirmed the extradition request and stated that the individual would serve the remainder of his drug trafficking sentence in Turkey. In 2014, he had been sentenced to four years and seven months in a Turkish prison for transporting cannabis. After being released on parole, he moved to Sweden but was arrested again last year following a request from Turkish prosecutors.

The unnamed drug trafficker, whose extradition has been approved, opposes the move and claims that Turkey wants him back due to his association with the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and his support for the PKK.

Turkey has been delaying Sweden’s NATO bid, accusing the country of harboring terrorists, particularly members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey has banned. Ankara has also demanded that Stockholm crack down on extremist groups and return individuals believed to be involved in the failed 2016 coup and the Kurdish fight for independence.

Relations between Turkey and Sweden soured further after a Quran-burning incident in January, where a right-wing politician burned the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Turkey strongly condemned the act and cited it as a reason for withdrawing support for Sweden’s NATO membership.

Despite Turkey and Hungary blocking Sweden’s NATO bid, the Swedish government has allowed preparations for future joint operations with NATO and NATO countries. This includes the possibility of temporary basing of foreign equipment and personnel on Swedish territory, which is seen as a signal to Russia and a strengthening of Sweden’s defense.

In summary, Sweden’s agreement to extradite the drug trafficker and its discussions with Turkey regarding the NATO bid are interconnected. Turkey’s concerns about terrorism and demands for action against extremist groups have influenced its stance on Sweden’s NATO membership. Sweden, in response, has taken steps to demonstrate its commitment to defense and security, including allowing temporary NATO bases on its soil.