UP’s Bareilly’s 65 schools, madrasas receive notice for failing to submit data

65 schools and madrasas in Bareilly received a notification from the Uttar Pradesh Department of Basic Education (DBE) for failing to upload their data to the UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) portal.

The information covers the institution’s level of recognition, the number of students it has enrolled, the number of teachers it employs, information about its staff, information about its physical resources, information about the facilities it offers students, and the kind of education it offers.

Dr. Vinay Kumar, the basic education officer, has given educational institutions two days to submit the necessary data. They will forfeit financial aid if the information isn’t received within the allotted two days and their UDISE code is cancelled.

The Education Department will get information on which madrasas are recognised by the Basic Education Department, the classes they are offering, and the kind of education being delivered after the data has been uploaded. According to the uploaded data, the government and administration also give these madrasas and various schools financial aid.

