Cyclone Biparjoy update: Full list of trains cancelled, rescheduled and diverted

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled, rescheduled and diverted several trains . The national transporter cancelled these trains as a powerful cyclone Biparjoy’ is moving closer to the Gujarat coast.According to IMD, Biparjoy’ is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

Cancelled Trains List:

Train No. 19568 Okha – Tuticorin Vivek Weekly Express will be partially cancelled between Okha – Ahmedabad on June 16, 2023.

14321 Bareilly – Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 14.06.2023 will be terminated at Palanpur station. This train will remain partially canceled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

Trains starting before destination:

14312 Bhuj – Bareilly Ala Hazrat Express commencing journey on 15.06.2023 will start its journey from Palanpur station. This train will remain partially canceled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

14322 Bhuj – Bareilly Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 14.06.2023 will start its journey from Palanpur station. This train will remain partially canceled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

Commencing journey on 14.06.2023, 12477 Hapa – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Superfast Express will begin its journey from Rajkot station. This train will remain partially canceled between Rajkot – Hapa.

Diversion of Trains:

Train No. 19489 (ADI-GKP) J.C.O. 14.06.23, 15.06.23, 16.06.23, 17.06.23 & 18.06.23 will be diverted Via BSB-SHG-MAU instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-MAU.

Train No. 18201 (DURG-NTV) J.C.O. 02.06.23, 14.06.23 & 16.06.23 will be diverted Via BSBSHG-MAU instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-MAU.

Train No. 09525 (OKHA-NHLN) J.C.O. 14.06.23 will be diverted Via BSB- DDUPPTA- SEE instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-BUI-CHPG-SEE.

Train No. 11061 (LTT-JYG) J.C.O. 14.06.23 & 15.06.23 will be diverted Via BSBDDU-PPTA-SEE instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-BUI-CHPG-SEE.

Train No. 15017 (LTT-GKP) J.C.O. 14.06.23, 15.06.23, 16.06.23, 17.06.23 & 18.06.23 will be diverted Via JNH-JNU-SHG-MAU instead of it’s Proper route JNH-BSB-ARJ-MAU.

Train No. 09066 (CPR-ST) J.C.O. 14.06.23 will be diverted Via PEP-MAU-ARJ instead of it’s Proper route PEP-GCT-ARJ.

Train No. 15018 (GKP-LTT) J.C.O. 15.06.23 & 17.06.23 will be diverted Via MAU-SHG-JNUJNH instead of it’s Proper route MAU-BSB-JNH..

Train No. 14005 (SMI-ANVT) J.C.O. 15.06.23 TO 19.06.23 will be diverted Via MAU-SHG-JNUJNH-PRYJ instead of it’s Proper route MAU-BSB-BSBS-PRYJ.

Train No. 14006 (ANVT-SMI) J.C.O. 14.06.23 TO 18.06.23 will be diverted Via PRYJ-JNH-JNUSHG-MAU instead of it’s Proper route PRYJ-BSBS-BSB-MAU.

Train No. 14018 (ANVT-RXL) J.C.O. 14.06.23 will be diverted Via AY-MURGKP-SV-CPR instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-BUI-CPR. for providing traffic block right time.

Short Termination of Trains:

Train No. 15007 (BCY-LJN) J.C.O. 19.06.23 will be short originate ex MAU instead of BCY.

Train No. 15008 (LJN-BCY) J.C.O. 18.06.23 will be short terminate at MAU instead of BCY.

Train No. 22323 (KOAA-GCT) J.C.O. 15.06.23 will be short terminate at BCY instead of GCT.

Train No. 22324 (GCT-KOAA) J.C.O. 16.06.23 will be short originate ex BCY instead of GCT.

Train No.03594/03593 Asansol-Purulia-Asansol MEMU Passenger Special will be short terminated at/short originated from Adra on 15.06.2023, 18.06.2023,22.06.2023, 25.06.2023, 29.06.2023, 02.07.2023, 06.07.2023,09.07.2023, 13.07.2023, 16.07.2023, 20.07.2023, 23.07.2023,27.07.2023, 30.07.2023, 03.08.2023, 06.08.2023, 10.08.2023,13.08.2023, 17.08.2023, 20.08.2023, 24.08.2023, 27.08.2023 and 31.08.2023.

Regulation of Trains:

Train No. 12296 Danapur – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Sanghamitra Daily Superfast Express, leaving from Danapur on June 15, 2023, will be regulated for 135 minutes & 150 minutes en route respectively.

Train No. 12296 Danapur – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Sanghamitra Daily Superfast Express, leaving from Danapur on June 19, 2023, will be regulated for 160 minutes en route.

Train No. 12295 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Danapur Sanghamitra Daily Superfast Express, leaving from SMVT Bengaluru on June 15, 2023, will be regulated for 130 minutes en route.

Train No. 22353 Patna – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express, leaving from Patna on June 15, 2023 will be regulated for 100 minutes and 115 minutes enroute.

Train No. 12245 Howrah – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Duranto Express, leaving from Howrah on June 16, 2023, will be regulated for 130 minutes and 145 minutes enroute respectively.

Train No. 12245 Howrah – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Duranto Express, leaving from Howrah on June 20, 2023, will be regulated for 155 minutes enroute.

Train No. 22601 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express, leaving from Dr. MGR Chennai Central on June 14 , 21, 2023 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.