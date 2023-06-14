Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai announces holidays for public sector

Dubai: The Dubai Government has announced Eid Al Adha holidays for the public sector. The holiday will begin on the Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12. The corresponding Gregorian calendar dates will be determined on June 18 after sighting crescent moon.

Astronomical calculations suggest that the first day of the break — Arafat Day — is on June 27. Eid is expected to fall on the next day, June 28. So the holidays may be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30. So employees will get 6-day break. Employees will resume work on Monday, July 3.