Following these tips will reduce risk of  osteoporosis in women

As per studies, Premenopausal women frequently develop osteoporosis as a result of long-term medication use or an underlying medical condition that causes bone loss. Women who are still menstruating are said to be in the premenopausal stage. Postmenopausal women are most at risk for osteoporosis and fractures. It is due to rapid bone loss that starts with menopause.

One can reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis by adopting healthy lifestyle practises. Lifestyle changes that will help boost your bone health:

1. Eat more calcium: Calcium is known to boost and maintain the health of our bones and joints. Dairy products, almonds, broccoli, kale, canned salmon with bones, sardines, and soy products like tofu are all excellent sources of calcium.

2. Increase intake of vitamin D: For your body to absorb calcium, you need vitamin D. Salmon, trout, whitefish, and other oily fish, milk, cereals, mushrooms and eggs are excellent sources of vitamin D. Additionally, sunlight helps the body make vitamin D.

3. Weight train: Exercise with weights has been shown to preserve bone density.

4. Avoid unhealthy habits: Lack of exercise, poor diet and many other factors lead to deterioration of our health. Avoid smoking.

5. Maintain healthy weight: To support bone health, it is crucial to maintain a healthy weight in addition to a nourishing diet and regular exercise.