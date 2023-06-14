Library roof collapses in Ranchi’s school, student died

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, the central library’s ceiling collapsed, killing a student. The incident took place in the library in Ranchi’s Morabadi T.O.P. area.

Mantosh Bediya, a citizen of Bhoorkunda, was recognised as the student who died. After additional students blocked traffic because they were upset over the incident, police showed up to calm down the angry students.

In another incidence, a coal mine fell in while being exploited illegally on Friday in the Dhanbad region of Jharkhand, killing three persons, among them children.

The roof of the mine collapsed as hundreds of people entered the tunnel to retrieve coal. The area’s residents gathered at the dig site after learning the news and started the rescue effort.