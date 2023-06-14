Lupita Nyong’o makes heads turn at the 76th Tony Awards by wearing a silver breastplate

Lupita Nyong’o made a striking appearance at the 76th Tony Awards, donning an elegant black tuxedo paired with a distinctive silver breastplate that was custom-made to fit her body perfectly. Created by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala, the silver breastplate was complemented by minimal jewelry and a heena pattern resembling a tattoo on Nyong’o’s bald head.

Sharing a glimpse of her red carpet look outside the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan, where the event took place, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star expressed her feelings on Instagram, stating, “A SHAMELESS OUT-OF-BODY EXPERIENCE | Tony Awards 2023. Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by @mishajapanwala, which she cast and molded of my body.”

Misha Japanwala, whose work is rooted in rejecting and deconstructing the shame society attaches to one’s body, aims to capture a realistic and genuine representation of a person’s body as an act of resistance, celebration, and the freedom to exist in one’s own body.

The term “beghairat” (meaning shameless) has become significant in Japanwala’s artistic process. It has been used by many to insult and shame her into silence. However, she has reclaimed the word, recognizing that rejecting others’ narrow definitions of shame is a powerful tool for liberation. Japanwala deeply appreciates and respects the true meaning of living a life free from shame.

Japanwala explains that her craft involves documenting human existence truthfully, without altering the body’s appearance. Surrendering to and accepting our bodies as they are is a beautiful and powerful act, according to her.

Nyong’o expressed gratitude to the Pakistani fashion designer on Instagram, stating, “Misha, thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW.” She also shared information about Japanwala’s exhibition titled “Beghairati Ki Nishaani: Traces of Shamelessness,” currently on display at the Hannah Traore Gallery in New York City until July 30th.

Not only were fans impressed, but several celebrities also praised Nyong’o’s fashion choice. Janelle Monáe described the look as “phenomenal” in the comments, while singer Lauren Jauregui expressed her approval with heart and fire emojis.

Nyong’o, who won an Oscar in 2013 for her role in 12 Years a Slave, received a Tony nomination in 2016 for her performance in Eclipsed, a play that made history on Broadway for having an all-Black female cast and creative team.