NASA shares image of flower grown in space

In order to prepare for future long-range space missions, such as those to Mars, it is crucial to understand how plants grow in space, as astronauts would need to cultivate crops during these journeys.

To meet this need, NASA has been conducting experiments with flower crops in space since 2015. The Veggie system, along with its rooting “pillows” containing zinnia seeds, was activated by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, marking the beginning of these plant cultivation efforts.

Recently, NASA shared a photo of a blooming flower from a zinnia plant that was grown aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency highlighted that studying plant growth in space has been an ongoing endeavor since the 1970s, with this particular experiment initiated on the ISS in 2015 by astronaut Kjell Lindgren.

NASA underscored the importance of the space garden, stating that it is not just for display. Learning how plants develop in orbit will provide valuable insights into growing crops off-Earth, which will be crucial for long-term missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The ISS has already seen successful cultivation of lettuce, tomatoes, chile peppers, and other vegetables, with more plant varieties expected to be grown.

Growing zinnias in microgravity presented a unique opportunity for scientists to better understand the challenges and techniques involved in cultivating plants in this environment. It also allowed astronauts to practice autonomous gardening, which will be essential for their future deep space missions.

The photo of the blooming zinnia received enthusiastic responses from science enthusiasts, with users expressing excitement and admiration for the merging of flowers and space. The successful growth of these plants in the ISS’s space garden showcases the potential for producing food beyond the confines of Earth.