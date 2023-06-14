Nod refused for Mahapanchayat in Purola, Uttarakhand; Section 144 enacted

The Mahapanchayat that was scheduled to take place in Purola, Uttarakhand, on June 15 was cancelled by the district administration of Uttarkashi on Wednesday due to racial tensions surrounding an alleged attempt to kidnap a little girl earlier this month.

In order to prevent a violent escalation of the situation, the district administration also implemented Section 144. District Magistrate of Uttarkashi Abhishek Rohilla stated that the proposed Mahapanchayat to be held on June 15 had been denied permission. In relation to the proposed Mahapanchayat, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar stated that no one will be granted licence to breach the law.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal supported the Mahapanchayat, which was called by the Purola Pradhan Sangathan. The Supreme Court turned down the petition to dissolve the Mahapanchayat earlier today. Instead, the supreme court advised the petitioner to go to the Uttarakhand High Court for prompt justice. It questioned, ‘Why do you distrust the state administration?’ before giving the directives.

The petitioner had requested a ban, arguing that the Mahapanchayat would probably lead to significant intercommunal conflict and violence. According to reports, the Hindutva organisations planned to address ‘love jihad’ during the Mahapanchayat.