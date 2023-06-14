PM Modi will lead yoga session at the United Nations’ Secretariat on June 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session at the United Nations Secretariat on June 21 to commemorate International Yoga Day, according to UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp. He further stated that “the world has truly embraced International Yoga Day” since 2015.

Recognising its international appeal, the United Nations declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga by resolution in December 2014. The day’s goal is to raise global awareness of the numerous advantages of yoga practise. “On June 21, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi will lead a yoga session at the United Nations Secretariat,” Sharp added.

The Secretariat is in charge of carrying out the substantive and administrative work of the United Nations as instructed by the General Assembly, Security Council, and other organisations. “Everyone understood, and 175 member states quickly signed it.” It is one of those well-known international holidays that encompasses so much. “It’s about mindfulness and mental health,” he explained. He stated that yoga assisted individuals through difficult periods like as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yoga is about being fit and comfortable, and International Yoga Day has “struck a chord with the international community,” according to Sharp. And having Prime Minister Modi at the UN will be “special,” he continued. India proposed the draught resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga, which was approved by a record 175 member countries states the UN Website.