TMC supporters surprise BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh by giving him lassi, cold drinks in midst of fighting

Contrasting images of the TMC’s ‘dadagiri turned to gandhigiri’ have appeared on social media at a time when West Bengal has been experiencing intermittent violence ahead of panchayat polls, allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in numerous districts of the state. In the West Midnapore district on Tuesday, TMC workers gave Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh lassi and cool drinks as a welcome.

In order to supervise a ‘peaceful’ nomination process in West Midnapore, Dilip Ghosh visited the Salbani BDO office. Local TMC leaders presented the BJP leader with tetra packs of lassi and cool drinks at that point.

‘We want to promote an atmosphere where elections can happen in a peaceful manner as instructed by our top leaders. In line with the instructions, we are ensuring all opposition parties are able to file their nominations in a safe manner. Dilip Ghosh came here to scrutinise the nomination process and we offered lassi and cold drinks to welcome him,’ Asit Ghosh, a local TMC leader, told India Today.

Dilip Ghosh was ‘taken aback’ at first, but he eventually accepted the beverages and returned the favour. Ghosh inquired as to whether TMC candidates were submitting nominations or not, asking, ‘Why are you not filing the nomination? Do it. Thank you.’

‘TMC follows the rule which says to co-operate with everyone and respect everyone in the opposition. He is an MP. He came to our area, so we welcomed him with cold drinking water and lassi on behalf of the party. He also thanked me,’ Asit Ghosh said.