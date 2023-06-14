UK study: Mothers struggle to bond with their newborn baby

Motherhood can lead women to experience unfamiliar and profound emotional states. However, research has revealed that over 10% of women struggle to form a bond with their newborn child.

These findings were based on a survey conducted by the United Kingdom-based Parent-Infant Foundation, which involved responses from more than 1,000 mothers across the UK.

According to the respondents, there is societal pressure to enjoy pregnancy, and there is a general assumption that mother-baby bonding will occur naturally. When this bonding does not happen, new mothers often feel guilty for their inability to connect with their newborn.

Various factors can affect bonding during pregnancy, including the mother’s physical and mental health, as well as past traumas such as previous experiences of baby loss.

Tamora Langley, the head of policy at the Parent-Infant Foundation, highlighted the importance of checking on emotional well-being in addition to physical well-being, despite the time pressures faced by staff. Langley also stressed the need for a broader range of professionals and practitioners to engage in conversations about emotional attachment and bonding, emphasizing that parents who are struggling may require specialized support but can only access it if they feel confident enough to seek help in the first place. Challenging the notion of the “perfect parent” is crucial in creating an environment where pregnant women feel comfortable asking for assistance when needed.

The survey also revealed that 71% of the respondents desired more support during pregnancy to foster a bond with their baby, while 64% stated that nobody discussed bonding during their antenatal care.

Experts cited in the media have suggested more effective methods to enhance mother-child bonding, such as engaging in skin-to-skin contact between the mother’s bare chest and the baby for an hour or so after delivery.

A spokesperson from the UK National Health Service (NHS) emphasized the importance of healthcare services staying up to date with the latest guidance to provide optimal care to women and their babies. The NHS’s recently announced delivery plan for maternity and neonatal services includes commitments to offer personalized care and support plans, which may involve advice on baby bonding.