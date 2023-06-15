For deceiving MPs over PartyGate, Boris Johnson given 90-day suspension: Report

According to a long-awaited report by the privileges committee, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson participated in a campaign to slander and threaten lawmakers who were looking into him about Partygate.

The report also stated that the former prime minister was suspended for 90 days before quitting furiously. Additionally, Johnson was found to have intentionally mislead the committee, violated Commons rules by disclosing the committee’s findings last Friday, and interfered with the democratic functions of parliament.

It was therefore advised Johnson not be permitted to obtain the pass given to former MPs that gives them exclusive access to the Westminster estate.

Initially, Johnson was scheduled to be suspended from parliament for 20 days, which would have been sufficient to prompt a recall petition and very certainly result in a by-election. The committee, however, said that his vicious attempts to intimidate it last Friday would have increased its punishment to 90 days.

Johnson’s expulsion from parliament was supported by two MPs on the committee: one from the Labour Party and the other from the SNP. But all seven members voted in favour of the final report and punishment.

‘For the house to be given misleading information about the conduct of ministers and officials at the highest level of government, in the midst of the grave national emergency represented by the Covid-19 pandemic â€æ is a matter of great seriousness,’ the report said.