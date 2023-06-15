Here’s why streaming platforms dropped versions of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

Several streaming platforms have removed versions of the unofficial anthem of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, “Glory to Hong Kong,” following the government’s ban on its online distribution. The government filed an injunction citing security reasons, leading to the removal of the song from platforms like Spotify, Apple’s iTunes, Facebook, and Taiwan’s KKBOX. However, the song remains accessible through music videos on YouTube.

The anthem gained popularity during the mass protests in 2019, with lyrics referencing the phrase “liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” a protest slogan. DGX Music, the distributor of the song, faced technical issues unrelated to the streaming platforms and apologized for the temporary impact.

The Hong Kong government’s injunction sought to ban the broadcast or distribution of the protest song. The song came under scrutiny when it was played at international events in place of the Chinese anthem. The ban prompted many locals to download the song, leading it to top the charts in Apple’s iTunes store in Hong Kong. The court postponed the ruling on the case until July 21, requesting the government to be more specific in its request.

The Department of Justice alleged that the song’s melody or lyrics could incite others to commit secession, and thus called for the ban. The government aimed to restrain anyone from broadcasting, performing, printing, publishing, selling, or distributing the song in any way.

City official John Lee stated that action was taken against “Glory to Hong Kong” as it was deemed incompatible with national interest and posed a threat to national security. The move to ban the song followed China’s imposition of the National Security Law in 2020, which aimed to crack down on dissent and reduce Hong Kong’s autonomy.

The Hong Kong officials accused Google of prominently featuring the song in its search results, but Google explained that its algorithm determined the results based on various criteria.

Amnesty International’s China team criticized the government’s decision, calling it “absurd” and emphasizing the importance of freedom of expression. They argued that a song should not be considered a threat to national security and that the right to express different political views should be protected.