Hero launches all-new Xtreme 160R: Price, features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has y launched the all-new Xtreme 160R in the markets. The price starts at Rs 1.27 lakhs (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.36 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Xtreme 160R 4V will be offered in 3 variants – Standard, Connected and Pro. Bookings for the bike will commence today, and deliveries are scheduled to commence in the second week of July.

The bike is powered by a163cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. The engine generates 16.9 bhp power at 8500rpm and 14.6 Nm torque at 6500rpm. The Xtreme 160R is the lightest motorcycle in its oil-cooled engine category. The bike can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

The bike stands at 2029mm in length, 793mm in width and 1052mm in height. It also comes with a wheelbase of 1333mm. The bike’s suspension system comprises 37mm USD forks sourced from KYB at the front, while the rear end is equipped with a Showa monoshock with 7-step preload adjustment capability. The bike gets 276mm Petal Disc Brake upfront and 220mm Petal Disc Brake at the rear end.