KSRTC courier logistics system commences operations; Assures delivery within Kerala in 16 hrs

Thiruvananthapuram: The KSRTC courier logistics system commenced operations starting Thursday, bringing convenience and efficiency to parcel deliveries. In the initial phase, 55 depots will be connected, allowing couriers to be sent to various destinations including Bengaluru, Mysore, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, and Nagercoil.

The courier service ensures timely delivery of parcels anywhere within the state, with a commitment to completing deliveries within 16 hours. Operating around the clock in cities and depots near national highways, the courier system guarantees swift and reliable service. For other depots, the operational hours will be from 9 am to 9 pm. Initially, customers will need to collect their parcels from the nearest depot.

To avail the service, senders must ensure proper packaging of the goods and deliver them to the designated depot. Both the sender and receiver will receive notification messages on their mobile phones. Upon receiving the notification, the recipient should directly visit the courier depot to collect the parcel, presenting a valid ID card as proof. It is important to note that if parcels are not collected within three days, a fine will be imposed.

The newly introduced KSRTC courier service offers cost-effective rates compared to private courier services, with a minimum charge of Rs 30 for 25 grams and Rs 70 per kilogram for a distance of 200 km. This initiative marks a significant shift as the responsibility of sending parcels in buses was previously entrusted to private agencies.