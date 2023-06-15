Nearly 3,000-year-old mummy discovered by Peruvian archaeologists near the capital city of Lima

Peruvian archaeologists made a significant discovery near Lima, finding a nearly 3,000-year-old mummy, adding to the growing number of pre-Hispanic artifacts found in the country. Initially, the remains of the mummy’s hair and skull were uncovered by researchers and students from San Marcos University during an excavation. Subsequent work at the Huaca La Florida archaeological site in the Rimac Valley revealed the rest of the mummy.

According to archaeologist Miguel Aguilar, the mummy is believed to be from the Manchay culture, which thrived in the Lima valleys between 1500 and 1000 BC. It is likely that this individual underwent a mummification process and was possibly offered as a sacrifice during the construction of U-shaped temples oriented towards the sunrise.

Aguilar explained, “We have discovered a pre-Hispanic burial with a mummy. It was a person who had undergone a mummification process on the inside. It was a stone tomb. The person who had been left or offered up (a reference to sacrifice) in this area happened in the last phase of the construction of this temple. It is approximately 3,000 years old.”

The archaeologists also found accompanying items buried with the mummy, including corn, coca leaves, and seeds, which are believed to have been part of an offering.

In a separate incident, police in the city of Puno recovered a pre-Hispanic mummy estimated to be between 600 and 800 years old. The mummified remains were found in a food delivery bag labeled “Pedidos Ya,” which is a Latin American food app. The bag belonged to a 26-year-old man named Julio Cesar. He referred to the mummy as “Juanita” and considered it his “spiritual girlfriend.” Cesar claimed to have had the mummy in his possession for over three decades and said he took care of it and kept it in his room.

These discoveries highlight the rich historical and cultural heritage of Peru, showcasing artifacts from different periods and civilizations that provide valuable insights into the country’s ancient past.